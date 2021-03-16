JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. has increased its dividend by 76.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of JPM stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.51. 12,800,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,541,119. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $157.63. The firm has a market cap of $468.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Independent Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.03.
In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
