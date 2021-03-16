JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has increased its dividend by 76.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.51. 12,800,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,541,119. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $157.63. The firm has a market cap of $468.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Independent Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.03.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

