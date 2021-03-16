JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Boosted by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,902 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.0% of Advisory Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,576,215. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $157.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $468.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.61 and a 200-day moving average of $120.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Independent Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.03.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

