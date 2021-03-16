JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 601,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.9% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $76,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.03.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.45. 498,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,576,215. The firm has a market cap of $465.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $157.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

