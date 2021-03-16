JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

FNLPF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.20. 4,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,543. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $18.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

