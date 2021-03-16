JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

LUNMF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.10. 58,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,221. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.52 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.02.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

