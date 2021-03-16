JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 23,218 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 991,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,218 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.20% of MSCI worth $442,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSCI. Atlantic Securities cut MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.71.

MSCI traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $418.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,452. The business has a 50-day moving average of $417.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.99. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.69 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.65 and a 1 year high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

