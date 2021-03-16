JulSwap Trading Down 11.9% Over Last Week (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $52.48 million and $2.72 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One JulSwap token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.81 or 0.00455494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00062038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00054647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.66 or 0.00107498 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00071559 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.05 or 0.00569434 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000510 BTC.

JulSwap Token Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,607,625 tokens. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

