Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Down 6.6%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.41 and last traded at $48.17. Approximately 6,806,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 9,032,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average is $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 4.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 263.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 30.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

