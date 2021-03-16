Jupiter Trading 207.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 54.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Jupiter has a total market cap of $13.31 million and $21.57 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jupiter has traded 207.8% higher against the US dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.46 or 0.00453881 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00061908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00056850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.87 or 0.00107308 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00071551 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.02 or 0.00567696 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.