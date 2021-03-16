JUST (JST) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $245.00 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last week, JUST has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. JUST has a market capitalization of $156.44 million and approximately $245.00 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0692 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.60 or 0.00462051 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00062880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00055169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00106227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00072579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.32 or 0.00587096 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000509 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

