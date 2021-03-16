JustLiquidity (JUL) Price Down 12.3% This Week

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 18.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. JustLiquidity has a total market capitalization of $80.54 million and approximately $9.82 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JustLiquidity has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One JustLiquidity token can currently be bought for about $184.36 or 0.00329122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.06 or 0.00455340 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00064117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00057858 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00122492 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00072789 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $311.29 or 0.00555721 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC.

JustLiquidity Token Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,871 tokens. The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

