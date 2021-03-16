JustLiquidity (JUL) Price Reaches $162.29 on Exchanges

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One JustLiquidity token can currently be purchased for approximately $162.29 or 0.00293176 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. JustLiquidity has a total market capitalization of $70.90 million and $5.13 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.61 or 0.00459951 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00061551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00052399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.02 or 0.00097585 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00071429 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.46 or 0.00571686 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000481 BTC.

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,871 tokens. JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org . JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

