Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $870,000.00

Analysts expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) to announce sales of $870,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $420,000.00 to $1.34 million. Kadmon reported sales of $6.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year sales of $28.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.41 million to $63.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $128.00 million, with estimates ranging from $81.60 million to $256.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kadmon.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 768.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KDMN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDMN. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Kadmon by 343.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 114,108 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Kadmon by 152.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 24,656 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Kadmon in the third quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Kadmon by 28.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kadmon by 22.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDMN opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26. Kadmon has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $759.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.68.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

