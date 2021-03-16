Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) SVP Sells $187,080.00 in Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) SVP Ray Parkinson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total value of $187,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of KALU traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.42. 117,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 7.80. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $129.81. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.75 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.93.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,962,000 after buying an additional 117,253 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 20.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,522,000 after buying an additional 164,840 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,844,000 after buying an additional 214,719 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1,851.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 376,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 357,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,859,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

