Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to report sales of $3.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.75 million to $4.86 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 243.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $26.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 million to $34.73 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $117.31 million, with estimates ranging from $74.80 million to $147.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $464.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

