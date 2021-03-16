KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KALV. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.86.

Shares of KALV stock opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $592.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. Analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Yea sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $503,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,256.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 29,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $995,674.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,024.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,642 shares of company stock worth $1,835,025. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALV. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $21,036,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,113,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,143,000 after purchasing an additional 198,646 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $939,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $891,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

