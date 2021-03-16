KARMA (KARMA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $351.00

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. KARMA has a market cap of $61.64 million and $351.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KARMA has traded 2,313% higher against the dollar. One KARMA token can now be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001272 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000166 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00072621 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004483 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.