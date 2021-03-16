KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on KB Home from $41.25 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38. KB Home has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $45.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $2,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,984 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KB Home by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,151,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,811,000 after acquiring an additional 305,958 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,828,000 after purchasing an additional 223,242 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,752,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,264,000 after purchasing an additional 32,181 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,603,000 after purchasing an additional 59,531 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at $40,317,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

