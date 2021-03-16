KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.50

KB Home (NYSE:KBH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.50 and last traded at $46.50, with a volume of 2821 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.50.

KBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on KB Home in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at $9,085,760.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $3,413,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,944.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364. 5.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

