KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Short Interest Update

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 186,800 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the February 11th total of 259,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.35. The stock had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $79.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.05.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

