Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Acquires 6,972 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Timken were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TKR opened at $82.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $86.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.06.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The Timken’s payout ratio is 25.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TKR shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of The Timken in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.57.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $286,475.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,339,577.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,764,755.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,754,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,987 shares of company stock worth $6,549,199. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

