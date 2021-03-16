Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 28,468 Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.76. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $56.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.86.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

