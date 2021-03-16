Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Buys 15,817 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,817 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ashland Global worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 835.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246,774 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $325,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of ASH opened at $91.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.74. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $92.15. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.18 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

