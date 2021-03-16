Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 32,825 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,947,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,392,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,488,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,713,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,021,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Argus started coverage on Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

VNT opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.54. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

