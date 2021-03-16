Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the third quarter worth $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STE stock opened at $187.06 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $203.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STE. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STERIS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.00.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

