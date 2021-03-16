Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Chart Industries worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $2,297,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 11,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $1,430,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $165.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.45 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $166.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.69.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.34 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

GTLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.80.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

