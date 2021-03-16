Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,390 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2,576.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 40,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after buying an additional 38,518 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,191,000 after buying an additional 177,288 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $1,198,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.77.

VMC stock opened at $172.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.77 and its 200 day moving average is $146.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $175.02.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.49%.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

