Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,284 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,873,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,012,000 after acquiring an additional 232,321 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,206,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,126,000 after acquiring an additional 64,839 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Evergy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,992,000 after buying an additional 52,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 437.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,117 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.48 per share, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at $760,271.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $56,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,822 shares in the company, valued at $103,617.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,673 shares of company stock worth $1,806,105. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRG opened at $59.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.10. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $65.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.05%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

