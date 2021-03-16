Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,782 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HASI. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $519,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,507 shares in the company, valued at $9,627,813.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Simone Lagomarsino purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $58.98 on Tuesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.37.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

