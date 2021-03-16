Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,682 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,646 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,072,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $333,515,000 after acquiring an additional 30,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,739,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $323,475,000 after acquiring an additional 182,379 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,622,195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,915,000 after acquiring an additional 332,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 332.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,450 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $88,415,000 after acquiring an additional 343,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $84.29 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $88.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.05.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.69.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

