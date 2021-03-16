Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,947,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,392,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,488,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,713,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vontier by 317.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 595,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,894,000 after purchasing an additional 453,056 shares during the last quarter. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus began coverage on Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.54. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

