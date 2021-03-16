Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Purchases 8,715 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in UGI by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in UGI by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of UGI by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its stake in shares of UGI by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 23,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.77. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $41.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

