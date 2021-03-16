Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Purchases 9,635 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,948 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,372,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 376.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,100,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,625 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,148,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,215 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,773,666 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,737 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,645,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

In related news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,108. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COG shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.32.

COG opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.01.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.