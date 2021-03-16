Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,618 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visteon by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at about $932,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visteon by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 102,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 49,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 14,028 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $131.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.01. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $38.69 and a 12 month high of $147.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.94 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Visteon from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.40.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

