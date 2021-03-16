Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,104,000 after purchasing an additional 704,459 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,670,000 after acquiring an additional 650,712 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 4,795.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 272,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,491,000 after acquiring an additional 266,785 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,420,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 22.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,587,000 after acquiring an additional 179,293 shares during the period.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research firms have commented on A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.35.

NYSE A opened at $124.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $136.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.47. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

