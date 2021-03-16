Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 17,227 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,227 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,618,000 after acquiring an additional 494,131 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $696,231,000 after acquiring an additional 471,725 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,272,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,307,000 after acquiring an additional 20,782 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 5.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,860,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,421,000 after buying an additional 153,697 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Copart by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,384,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,218,000 after buying an additional 15,073 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

Shares of CPRT opened at $110.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.64 and a 200 day moving average of $113.62.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

