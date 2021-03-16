Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 1,744 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PVH by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of PVH by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PVH. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. CL King downgraded PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PVH from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $108.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.13. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $110.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

