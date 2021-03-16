Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 7,618 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,618 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 56.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Visteon by 55.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Visteon by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Visteon in the third quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Visteon by 13.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VC opened at $131.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $38.69 and a one year high of $147.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -92.94 and a beta of 2.07.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. Analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VC. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on Visteon from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.40.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

