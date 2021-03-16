Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,647.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 251.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $1,633,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

WH stock opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $71.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.50, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

