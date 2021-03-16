Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,517 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of nVent Electric worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 311,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 29,013 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 354,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,421,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,154,000 after buying an additional 271,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

NVT opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $29.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -103.21 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.33%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

