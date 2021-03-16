Keep Network (KEEP) Hits Market Capitalization of $300.63 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 30.7% higher against the dollar. One Keep Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a total market cap of $300.63 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $255.77 or 0.00453531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00061986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00055245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.85 or 0.00107893 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00071233 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.68 or 0.00572174 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,126,208 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars.

