Keep4r (KP4R) Trading Down 1.3% This Week

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Keep4r has a market capitalization of $453,856.00 and $54,812.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Keep4r has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Keep4r token can now be bought for about $5.77 or 0.00010178 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.46 or 0.00453881 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00061908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00056850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.87 or 0.00107308 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00071551 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.02 or 0.00567696 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Keep4r Token Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,608 tokens. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

Keep4r Token Trading

Keep4r Token Trading

