KeeperDAO (ROOK) Price Hits $316.46 on Top Exchanges

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. In the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 20% lower against the dollar. One KeeperDAO token can currently be purchased for about $316.46 or 0.00560522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $11.53 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.54 or 0.00454398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00063283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00057611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00113351 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00072727 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $316.75 or 0.00561047 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000497 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

KeeperDAO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.