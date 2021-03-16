Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of KEG.UN stock opened at C$13.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$157.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$5.75 and a 52 week high of C$14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.66.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

