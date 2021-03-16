Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.
Shares of KEG.UN stock opened at C$13.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$157.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$5.75 and a 52 week high of C$14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.66.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
