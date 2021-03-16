Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of K. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,257,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,200,000 after buying an additional 931,569 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,464,000 after purchasing an additional 677,403 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,951,000 after purchasing an additional 159,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kellogg by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,751,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,225,000 after purchasing an additional 413,570 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,423,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,784,000 after buying an additional 122,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

NYSE:K traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.07. 23,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,654,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,373.96. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $4,918,313.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,380,892. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.