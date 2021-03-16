Kempen Capital Management N.V. Acquires 3,500 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XEL opened at $63.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.39.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.15%.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.36.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

