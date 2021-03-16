Kempen Capital Management N.V. Acquires 8,831 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 167.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Renasant Bank bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $93.19 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $111.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.83.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.64.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

