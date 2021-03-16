Kempen Capital Management N.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Applied Materials by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,896,590 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,676,000 after purchasing an additional 99,587 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $80,840,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, SRB Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 10,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $114.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $105.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $124.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.57.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

