Kempen Capital Management N.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,533 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $220.46 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.85 and its 200 day moving average is $215.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

