Kempen Capital Management N.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $51.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.82. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $219.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. HSBC cut their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

